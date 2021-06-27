Virginia state troopers arrest suspects wanted in Fayetteville shooting, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said two men wanted for a Saturday shooting in Fayetteville were arrested in Virginia.

Police said Virginia State Police arrested Mikias B. Demisse and Mesai Solomon Assefa during a traffic stop. Police arrested Assefa during the stop, but officials said Demissie attempted to evade troopers on a short car chase.

Troopers disabled the car and arrested Demissie.

Police said the two were involved in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Hunters Glen in Fayetteville.

Police said officers arrived at the scene after someone reported they had been shot and found one victim. Authorities rushed the victim to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition.

Detectives gathered evidence and obtained warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated battery against both suspects. Police issued alerts to surrounding state agencies.

Both men will be extradited to Georgia after facing charges in Virginia.

