Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes celebrates 25 years

How many times have you driven by a house and thought, "I wonder what it looks like inside?" Well, good news -- some of Atlanta's most lovingly-cared-for homes will open their doors this weekend, giving guests a chance to see what makes them so special, both inside and out.

The Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes returns for the 25th year this weekend, Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Eight homes will be showcased on this year's milestone tour, ranging from a renovated 1912 bungalow to one built in 2013. According to tour organizers, each home represents both the history and the future of Virginia-Highland, long one of Atlanta's most famous neighborhoods -- and speaking of history, guests can also check out a pop-up history exhibit at the local YMCA.

The Tour of Homes is an annual production of the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, a volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to improving the community’s quality of life -- and funds raised by the Tour of Homes will go toward several improvement projects in the neighborhood. And a highlight of this 25-year tradition? Food! Some of the area's top restaurants will serve up samples inside each of the homes, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. both days.

Walk-up tickets for this year's Tour of Homes (and the history pop-up) may be purchased for $35 at the YMCA, which is located at 957 North Highland Avenue. Tickets are valid for either day of the tour. For more information, click over to the Virginia-Highland Tour of Homes website, here.