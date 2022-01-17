Virginia-Highland residents wake up to car windows smashed, vehicles ransacked

Residents living on two streets in Virginia-Highland woke up to their car windows being smashed and their vehicles ransacked.

Police received two separate calls reporting break-ins that were near each other, one call early Monday morning and another call several hours later.

Atlanta police say officers first responded to a call of multiple damaged cars at around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Virginia Avenue.

At 6 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers went to Myrtle Street and found several burglarized cars. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police found multiple cars with broken windows parked on the street.

Police said multiple men were casing the area.

At 6 a.m. officers went to Myrtle Street and found more of the same. Police contacted some residents victimized by break-ins.

Residents of Myrtle Street in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood said cars parked on the street in the neighborhood have been hit by crime before.

