Expand / Collapse search

Virginia-Highland residents wake up to car windows smashed, vehicles ransacked

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:36PM
Virginia Highland
FOX 5 Atlanta

Virginia-Highland residents wake up to find car windows smashed

Atlanta police are investigating and say thieves drove up and down the block overnight and went on a smashing spree. Cars were also looted.

ATLANTA - Residents living on two streets in Virginia-Highland woke up to their car windows being smashed and their vehicles ransacked. 

Police received two separate calls reporting break-ins that were near each other, one call early Monday morning and another call several hours later. 

Atlanta police say officers first responded to a call of multiple damaged cars at around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Virginia Avenue.

At 6 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers went to Myrtle Street and found several burglarized cars.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police found multiple cars with broken windows parked on the street. 

Police said multiple men were casing the area.

myrtle street car break ins

At 6 a.m. on Jan. 17, officers went to Myrtle Street and found several burglarized cars.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

At 6 a.m. officers went to Myrtle Street and found more of the same. Police contacted some residents victimized by break-ins. 

Residents of Myrtle Street in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood said cars parked on the street in the neighborhood have been hit by crime before. 

 WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE