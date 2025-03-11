Armed sexual assault puts Virginia Highland neighbors on high alert

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on March 3 in the Virginia Highland neighborhood. The suspect, reportedly armed, approached the victim near her apartment, asked for her ID, and followed her home, where he threatened her with a gun and assaulted her. The Virginia Highland Security Patrol has increased police presence in the area and shared images, though police have not confirmed this is the suspect. Residents have expressed heightened concern and vigilance since the incident. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Atlanta police.



Atlanta police officers are investigating a sexual assault earlier this month in the Virginia Highland neighborhood.

The local neighborhood watch says the suspect was armed.

What we know:

It was around sunrise on March 3 when the Virginia Highland Security Patrol, the non-profit neighborhood watch organization for the area, says a man sexually assaulted a woman near Frederica Street and Greenwood Avenue.

The watch group says the victim was walking in an alley near her apartment when the man dressed in a uniform approached her at around 7 a.m. He allegedly asked for her ID.

The patrol says the victim didn’t have it and the suspect convinced her to go home to get it. They say he followed her inside, threatened her with a gun and attacked her.

The Virginia-Highland Security Patrol posted two pictures believed to be images of the suspect. FOX 5 is not showing them because police have not confirmed if that is the guy they are trying to find.

For the time being, the group says police patrols have been increased in the area.

The Atlanta Police Department's investigation continues.

The neighborhood watch says there have been reports of the man in the area in the last week, but so far no arrests.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Virginia Highland neighborhood of Atlanta

What they're saying:

Kate Weatherby lives in the area and says her mom sent her the urgent notice put out by the Virginia-Highland Security Patrol.

"It is a little concerning with a lot of young people around here," she said.

Weatherby is not the only one concerned.

"It definitely puts some perspective on being on high alert even in safe neighborhoods," said Meghan Wyatt.

Wyatt has lived in the area for about a year. She says she has been more aware of her surroundings since January after she says a neighbor caught a man looking into her window. She is not sure if it is the same guy as the sexual assault suspect, but she says she cannot help but wonder.

"He came out to try to tell the guy what are you doing in that person's window," she said. "They ran away into the back of the neighborhood."

Neighbors are hopeful the police can track down the right guy.

"I hope they're able to find the guy so that we feel a little bit safer in our neighborhood," Wyatt said. "I know a bunch of us have been a little bit more high alert now that this is happening."

What you can do:

If you know anything about this case, call Atlanta police.