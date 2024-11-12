Virginia couple visits metro Atlanta during mission to dine at every Texas Roadhouse

article

A Virginia couple on a unique quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in the country is making stops in metro Atlanta.

Judy and Mike McNamara embarked on their journey to visit all 600 Texas Roadhouse locations after Judy retired six years ago, planning to travel more. The couple’s love for the restaurant chain inspired them to make this mission a reality.

So far, they’ve dined at 460 Texas Roadhouse locations across 49 states. This week, they plan to stop at the Texas Roadhouse in Douglasville on Thursday and then in Hiram on Friday.