Vinings gets a taste of Southern Baked' brand

What’s better than enjoying a delicious slice of your favorite pie during the holiday season? Easy – letting someone else do the baking! And now, folks in the northwest corner of Metro Atlanta have a new option when it comes to buying sweet and savory baked goods.



Georgia-based Southern Baked Pie Company recently celebrated the opening of its fourth store, this time in Vinings. The Vinings Jubilee storefront joins existing locations in Gainesville, Alpharetta, and Buckhead, and features 800-square feet of baking and dining space, in which customers can buy pies by the cake or slice – not to mention take hands-on baking classes to learn how to make the pies at home. So, what kind of pies are we talking about? Salted Caramel Turtle…Chocolate Chess…Buttermilk…and Chicken Pot Pie. Any of those catch your interest? We thought so!



In case you’re not familiar with Southern Baked Pie Company, it was an idea cooked up by Gainesville’s Amanda Dalton Wilbanks back in 2012, and one that quickly attracted a following with its selection of handmade, all-butter pie crust creations. Along with its four locations, Southern Baked Pie ships nationwide, and Wilbanks is the author of a cookbook called Southern Baked: Celebrating Life with Pie.



We’re big fans of Southern Baked Pie Company here on Good Day Atlanta…and, of course, we’re also big fans of eating baked goods all morning. So, we spent the morning at the new Vinings Jubilee location, getting a taste of what this new storefront has to offer! That new location, by the way, can be found at 4300 Paces Ferry Road SE, and is open Mondays through Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.