Teen girl injured in Atlanta shootout after she was caught breaking into car, police say

Police say a 15-year-old girl accused of trying to break into a car was shot during a confrontation in Atlanta early Friday morning.

Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a apartment on the 2700 block of Vineyards Drive.

Officials say the incident started when a man in his 20s noticed a suspicious person near his mother's vehicle.

When the man approached, officials say the male suspect pulled out a gun and fired at him, leading him to fire back.

After the shootout, the suspects took off in an awaiting car.

When police caught up with the vehicle on Moury Avenue, they say they found a 15-year-old girl hiding in the back seat with a graze wound to her leg.

Officials have not released her condition or what she may be charged with.

The suspect who allegedly fired the first show, described as a 16-year-old man, is still on the run.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

