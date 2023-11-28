Police asking for information after finding body of 27-year-old Atlanta man

Image 1 of 3 ▼ James Harris (Atlanta Police Department)

Authorities are offering a reward for information about a man found dead in the English Avenue neighborhood in northwest Atlanta last week.

The body of 27-year-old James Harris was found in an abandoned apartment along Vine Street, north of Johns Street, just after 8 a.m. on November 20.

Investigators believe Harris had been dead for several days before officers discovered his body.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.