Villa Rica PD arrest murder suspect

Villa Rica police said a suspect accused of fatally shooting someone at a bar after midnight on Saturday is in custody.

Police said investigators identified 25-year-old Brannon Shirley from Buchanan as the suspect in the shooting. Police said he turned himself in at the Villa Rica Police Department.

Police allegedly responded to a call of a person shot at about 12:10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Watering Hole Bar on Ga. Highway 78.

Police said the responding officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. That man, police said, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police learned the victim and suspect were in an argument. The suspect left and returned to the parking lot of the Watering Hole and shot the victim, police said.

Police did not specify charges against Shirley.

