Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
4
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Atlanta vigil held for extreme protester who set self on fire at D.C.'s Israeli Consulate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 4

 

ATLANTA - This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Georgians held a vigil to remember the protester who died hours after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Consulate in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 25.

Aaron Bushnell was identified as the extreme, pro-Palestine protester. He was a 25-year-old U.S. airman from San Antonio, Texas.

Image 1 of 3

 

Those who attended the vigil held on Feb. 27 in Atlanta said they hoped Bushnell's story would make U.S. leaders reassess their support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

"We call on people of faith and conscience to honor Aaron's last words--'free Palestine.' We are committed to our demands for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all political prisoners and hostages, and an end to the occupation," a spokesperson from the Atlanta Multifaith Coalition for Palestine said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional
support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-
741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.