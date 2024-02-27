Atlanta vigil held for extreme protester who set self on fire at D.C.'s Israeli Consulate

Image 1 of 4 ▼

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Georgians held a vigil to remember the protester who died hours after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Consulate in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 25.

Aaron Bushnell was identified as the extreme, pro-Palestine protester. He was a 25-year-old U.S. airman from San Antonio, Texas.

Those who attended the vigil held on Feb. 27 in Atlanta said they hoped Bushnell's story would make U.S. leaders reassess their support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

"We call on people of faith and conscience to honor Aaron's last words--'free Palestine.' We are committed to our demands for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all political prisoners and hostages, and an end to the occupation," a spokesperson from the Atlanta Multifaith Coalition for Palestine said.

