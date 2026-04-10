Vigil held for 3-year-old killed in Fulton County shooting

The Brief Family and friends held a vigil for 3-year-old Armani Lyons, who was shot and killed on Easter Sunday. The child was struck in the head during gunfire at a Washington Street apartment complex and died at the hospital. No arrests have been announced, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Family and friends gathered Thursday in Fulton County to remember a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed early Easter Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex.

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What we know:

Authorities say the child, identified as Armani Lyons, was at his babysitter’s apartment on Washington Street when gunfire erupted. He was struck in the head and later died at the hospital.

RELATED: Atlanta family pleads for answers after 3-year-old killed

Loved ones held a vigil to honor the young boy’s life, calling for answers and justice. His grandmother urged anyone with information to come forward, saying someone in the area may have seen what happened or captured it on surveillance cameras.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators. A GoFundMe has also been created to help the family with funeral expenses. To see the GoFundMe, click here.