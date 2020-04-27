Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica in Johns Creek vandalized

article

Police in Johns Creek are investigating after someone vandalized a Vietnam Veterans Memorial sometime over the weekend.

The Healing Wall Memorial located in Newton Park along Old Alabama Road is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Healing Wall Memorial in Johns Creek was found vandalized on Monday, April 27, 2020. (FOX 5)

The wall, which was still under construction, was vandalized sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.

Officials said it could take thousands of dollars to make the appropriate repairs.

Johns Creek police want to know who vandalized a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (FOX 5)

Investigators are checking nearby surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department.