Video: Teen arrested at Northgate High football game with gun, police say

In brief: A 17-year-old, Tadarrion Tremez Turner, was arrested for allegedly having a gun at a Coweta County football game. Danielle Rosa, the new safety director for Coweta County School District and former cop, performed a leg sweep on the suspect to subdue him. Northgate Assistant Principal Bryan Hicks spotted the gun and coordinated with law enforcement to ensure the arrest. About 40 officers were already on site as part of an enhanced safety plan for the game between Northgate and Newnan High. Turner, who is not a student at either of the schools playing, was charged with marijuana possession, firearm possession as a minor, and bringing a gun onto school property.



FOX 5 has learned more about the arrest of a 17-year-old who allegedly had a gun at a Coweta County football game last Friday and the team effort to arrest him inside the crowded stadium.

FOX 5 has just obtained surveillance footage of the arrest at Northgate High School last Friday night.

The video shows a woman charging at the suspect in the crowded stadium near the concession stand. He then appears on-screen directly in front of her. The video appeared to show the woman taking his legs out from under him and causing him to fall. Pursuing deputies then pounced on the man.

The Coweta County School District has identified the woman as its new safety director, Danielle Rosa.

In an interview she did with the school district and posted on YouTube this month, Rosa said she is a mother of two and a former Clayton County cop. She is now the head of school safety in Coweta and is working with the school resource officers. A school spokesman said Rosa performed a leg sweep that took him down.

SEE ALSO: High school student arrested for carrying handgun at Newnan football game



Image 1 of 9 ▼ FOX 5 has obtained surveillance footage of the arrest of a 17-year-old at Northgate High School on Sept. 13, 2024. (Coweta County School District)

The school system says Northgate Assistant Principal Bryan Hicks first spotted the gun in the teen’s waistband on the home side of the football field. He then radioed for help. Hicks was also in on the tackle of the teen that allowed law enforcement to arrest him, according to the district.

FOX 5 was told security was already tight for Friday night’s game between Northgate and Newnan High. This was part of a new enhanced safety plan, with about 40 officers providing security at the stadium.

The sheriff’s office has identified the teen as Tadarrion Tremez Turner, 17. The school system notes that he is actually a student at East Coweta High School, not at either of the schools involved in the game.

He has been charged with possessing marijuana, possessing a firearm as someone under 18, and having a gun on a school campus.