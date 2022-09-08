Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home

article

Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville.

Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive.

Video from the scene shows firefighters working to quench a blaze coming through the roof of the home while a vehicle in the driveway is smoking.

Firefighters said a neighbor reported a house and car were on fire at around 1:40 p.m. Moments later, the caller told firefighters the car exploded.

Firefighters saw the single-story home with a basement burning as well as a recreational vehicle on a trailer in the driveway. Firefighters attacked a heavy fire in the attic and put out flames on the burning vehicle.

"Crews were able to gain a quick knockdown of the flames in both locations," a Gwinnett County Fire spokesperson said.

Firefighters searched the home but found no one inside. Firefighter said the home was empty at the time of the fire and smoke alarms were active inside the home.