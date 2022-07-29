Expand / Collapse search

Video shows 'dangerous' drug raid at Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta
Officer body camera video shows Atlanta police conduct a drug raid where officials say suspects were operating a drug den out of an apartment complex.

ATLANTA - Exclusive video provided to FOX 5 shows a recent drug raid at a southside Atlanta apartment complex.

In the video, Atlanta Police officers are seen in a stack column, high-powered guns at the ready.

In addition to a mini pharmacy stash of suspected commonly used narcotics, officers say they found marijuana, ecstasy pills and thousands of dollars in cash.

Investigators also confiscated five weapons. It is the gun seizure that Chief Darin Schierbaum told city council members is so critical.

Charged in the case are two adults, Terrell Cobb and Adderly Banks, along with two teenagers, Antavious Boswell and Syeed Cobb.