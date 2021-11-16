Video shows Atlanta officers pulling man from burning car

The Atlanta Police Department released a heart-stopping video showing two of their officers putting their lives on the line to save another man’s life. That man's car was engulfed in flames when the officers arrived and the pair struggled to pull the man to safety.

The entire thing was captured on the officers' body cams.

The 911 call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers Adams and Todd respond to reports of a car fire near Oliver Street and North Avenue in northwest Atlanta. The vehicle crashed into a tree after careening off the road and driving through two homes.

The officers found a motorist unconscious and trapped inside.

The video from their body cams shows flames shooting up from the front of the vehicle which lit the tree it crashed into on fire. Every second counted as the officers struggled to get the man out and prevent him from burning to death.

They frantically tried several times to open the driver's side door but could not. The window was the only way out.

The officers struggled to yell for the man to regain consciousness as he nearly caught fire inside.

Finally, using their body weight and strength, and risking their own safety, they were able to pull him out and drag him to safety as paramedics and Atlanta firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.

Miraculously the driver only received minor injuries.

