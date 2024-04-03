Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Sandy Springs police say DUI suspect driving on tire rim

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2024 11:55am EDT
Sandy Springs
Suspected DUI driver tries to escape police in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs police have released video of a suspected DUI driver trying to escape. Even after a tire blew on the driver's car, the person tried to keep going.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police in Sandy Springs issued a reminder to the public not to drive under the influence of any substance following an incident involving a suspected impaired driver back in January.

According to officers, they pulled over a driver on Roswell Road after suspecting impairment. 

The vehicle had a blown-out tire, and the driver was reportedly driving on the rim. 

Despite attempts to evade officers, the driver's car eventually came to a stop, refusing to move further.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident.