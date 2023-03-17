Video: Police arrest armed man donned in body armor after rifle shots fired into home

Atlanta police bodycam video shows the recent arrest of a man armed with a rifle and body armor who fired shots into a home.

According to Atlanta police, an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Mary Street SW and Smith Street on March 11 when he came upon a man dressed in all black, wearing ballistic body armor, and armed with a rifle.

"The officer observed the male discharge several rounds of fire into an occupied residential dwelling. Upon observing this, the officer immediately placed his vehicle in a tactical position and began to follow the male suspect as he traveled on foot," APD stated in a news release to FOX 5.

Thankfully, no one inside the home was injured.

In the video, the officer can be seen following the man. At some point, the suspect becomes aware of the officer’s presence and attempts to get away with the rifle in hand. The man attempts to hide, but the officer is able to track him to his hiding place between two homes near the 1000 block of McDaniel Street.

The armed man, identified as Malik Chatman, was taken into custody after police say he attempted to get rid of his rifle.

Chatman is charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was taken into the custody of the Fulton County Jail.