Video: Plane passenger with box cutter arrested in Atlanta during emergency landing

A new video from the ground shows a suspect being arrested after disturbing a Frontier Airlines flight that was bound for Tampa with a weapon. The crew made an emergency landing in Atlanta when a box cutter was found in his possession.

The FBI and Atlanta Police Department were waiting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to apprehend the suspect. A witness caught the moment on camera.

Officials said the suspect was being disruptive aboard the flight. They found he had the cutter on his person and a second one in his carry-on.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Tyler Fingert obtained video of the suspect being arrested during the emergency landing. (Credit: Moore Wright Patterson AFB)

Passengers aboard the flight from Cincinnati were deplaned and given overnight accommodations until their flight could be rescheduled Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has since released the following statement regarding the incident:

"TSA takes its role in transportation security very seriously. The situation with the Frontier flight is under investigation with the US Attorney’s Office, as they are the lead federal agency in this matter. TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, airport security checkpoint processes/operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available. TSA can confirm that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but allowed in checked luggage."

