Video of Cook Out drive-thru shooting aftermath in early August released

The Atlanta Police Department has released video associated with the shooting of a man in the drive-thru lane of a Cook Out location on Moreland Avenue in east Atlanta.

The shooting happened Aug. 8 at around 11:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and the suspected shooter, Julian Flakes, was arrested behind the restaurant.

Before Flakes was arrested, the Carroll County Police Department contacted APD and told them that Flakes was in the area and had threatened to harm others and arm himself.

APD has now released the video associated with the above incident.