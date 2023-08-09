Man shot multiple times at East Atlanta Cook Out, witnesses say

article

Police are investigating a shooting at an East Atlanta fast food restaurant late Tuesday night.

Atlanta Police have confirmed with FOX 5 that they are working on a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of McPherson Road.

According to witnesses, shots rang out at the popular Cook Out restaurant near the entrance to Interstate 20 on Moreland Avenue.

The witnesses say the victim managed to drive across the street to a Citgo gas station for help and ended up crashing into another vehicle.

FOX 5 cameras saw a car on the scene with multiple bullet holes in the driver's window. Part of the Cook Out's drive-thru and parking lot has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or the victim's condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking.