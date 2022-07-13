Video: Motorcyclist flips off bike after running full-speed into back of stopped car

A video posted to the Duluth Police Department’s Facebook page on Wednesday might seem comical, but officers said the underlying cause could have proved deadly.

Duluth police said the motorcycle rider seen in the video was drunk at the time of the crash.

The police video shows around 8:28 p.m., the northbound traffic along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. was stopped at a red light at Pleasant Hill Road. From the right side of the screen, a motorcycle comes into the frame, but instead of stopping behind the car in the left turn lane, the rider hits the bumper at full speed. The rider then flips off the bike, tumbles feet over head into the back window, landing flat on his back on the roof, before falling off the passenger side of the car.

The rider’s bike ends up flipping upside down.

Body camera video later shows the smashed out glass of the back window as medics work to stabilize the rider beside the car.

The motorcyclist, who was only identified as a 31-year-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

The rider’s charges include DUI, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance, improper passing on the left, too fast for conditions, and driving within the median.