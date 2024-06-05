VIDEO: Giraffe tosses toddler at Texas wildlife park

A toddler trying to feed a giraffe at a Texas safari park was momentarily tossed in the air by the animal.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 1 at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, about 75 miles southwest of Dallas.

Video of the incident taken by Lindsey Merriman shows the young girl offering food to the giraffe from a truck bed.

As the giraffe pulls away, the girl is lifted into the air by her shirt before falling back into a woman's arms.

READ MORE: Giraffe crushes car windshield at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

Rules posted on the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center's website say, "You may NOT ride in the back of pickups."

The girl was not hurt.