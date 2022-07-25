Video: Georgia girl gets emotional when she makes softball team

Hard work pays off, and a young Villa Rica girl recently got a sweet surprise when she made the softball team.

Eight-year-old Riley was in the car with her family when her mom got the email saying had qualified for a travel softball team in Georgia.

The video, recorded by Riley's mom Kristin Rigdon, shows the girl bursting into tears of joy after reading her acceptance letter aloud to her family.

"I made the team," Riley said in a shocked voice before breaking into tears of joy and laughter.

"She thought she would make it, but we prepared her for if she didn’t," Kristin Rigdon told Storyful. "I was crying as well, and just so excited for her."

Riley has been playing softball since she was 4 years old, and has always had a love for the game.

Rigdon put the video up on Facebook, and it made a lot of people on the internet happy cry as well.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Riley!