VIDEO: Discovery of handcuffed man at 'accident' leads to arrest of fake officer working Atlanta strip club

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the early hours of Sept. 1, a man impersonating a law enforcement officer handcuffed an allegedly drunk patron at an Atlanta strip club, leading to a series of arrests and revelations about the suspect's false identity.

According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), the incident began when officers responded to an "auto accident" near Fair Drive SW and Metropolitan Parkway around 3 a.m. Inside the vehicle involved, officers discovered 47-year-old Samuel Smith in handcuffs, appearing "heavily intoxicated."

Upon questioning the driver, identified as 42-year-old Patricia Smith, it was revealed that an "officer" had handcuffed her husband at a local strip club. Patricia Smith was subsequently placed under arrest for a litany of charges, including driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. Additionally, Samuel Smith was arrested due to an outstanding warrant in Fulton County.

The APD officers then proceeded to the strip club located on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. There, they encountered a man dressed in a vest with a "Police" patch and bearing a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Special Agent badge. The individual, later identified as 49-year-old Terrence Jacks, was driving a vehicle equipped with blue lights and police decals, and it was later discovered that he had a stolen government license plate from a school bus attached to the car.

Jacks informed the officers that he was employed as security for the club and admitted to handcuffing Samuel Smith. He also presented DHS credentials to support his claim of being a special agent. However, diligent investigation by the APD officers revealed that Jacks was not, in fact, a legitimate special agent.

As a result of these findings, Jacks was placed under arrest for impersonating a public officer or employee and subsequently transported to Fulton County Jail.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers posed by individuals who falsely claim to be law enforcement officers and engage in unauthorized actions, such as handcuffing patrons. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, which raises concerns about security protocols at local establishments. Patrons and employees alike are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior to the authorities promptly.

The Atlanta Police Department advises anyone with additional information about this incident to come forward and assist with their ongoing investigation.