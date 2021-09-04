Video captures tractor-trailer leaning on I-285 median

A FOX 5 Atlanta viewer captured video of a tractor-trailer that apparently wrecked on the median of Interstate 285.

The video was taken near Panthersville Road on the southeast side of the I-285 loop.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the cause of the wreck and if there were any injuries.

The viewer said the video was moments after the accident. They said the tractor-trailer started swerving and narrowly missed a small car parked on the right side of the road.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.