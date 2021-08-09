Video captures MARTA bus slamming into a car, dragging it

A driver in Southwest Atlanta got one terrifying bus ride – while they were still in their car.

Several videos posted to social media show a red Mitsubishi Eclipse being pushed sideways by the bus following a crash at the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Central Ave. at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

"I didn’t think it was going to stop," said Matt Ometz, who witnessed the crash and the dramatic moments that followed. "It went way, way down there and it finally stopped and I was just like oh my God."

It’s not clear why the bus did not come to a stop immediately after the accident.

Skid marks at the scene were nearly a quarter-mile long.

A spokesperson for MARTA told FOX 5 that the driver of the car ran a red light and that’s how the accident happened. The spokesperson said there were no passengers on board the bus and the bus operator was not hurt.

The driver of the other car had to be taken to the hospital and they were the only one in the car, the MARTA spokesperson said.

Ometz said he and other bystanders tried to flag down the bus driver to get them to stop.

"We’re all just going crazy, and people are like running down the road chasing them, and waving, going crazy and the bus just ain’t stopping," he said. "It just keeps going. And we are like, oh my God."

MARTA Police and MARTA’s Safety Department are investigating the incident.

