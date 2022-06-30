Video shows Atlanta officer resuscitating man suffering overdose

Video footage was released on Thursday showing an Atlanta police officer resuscitating a man who was possibly suffering an overdose.

Atlanta police said that they were flagged down in connection to an adult male down at 232 Forsyth St SW.

Officials released footage on Facebook of officers providing the man with two doses of Narcan and beginning chest compressions towards the man.

Upon arrival, the man was not alert and conscious where officers gave him a dose of Narcan and began chest compressions.

When the first dose seemed ineffective, officers were able to give a second and continue chest compressions until the man became conscious again.