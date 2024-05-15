Vidalia onion campaign 'sweetens' menu at local restaurants

Georgia may be most famous for its peaches — but we do pretty well with our onions too. And right now, world-famous Vidalia onions are taking center stage in a unique partnership between a family-owned farm and some local restaurants.

Southeast Georgia’s Shuman Farms recently launched its "Sweetest Ingredient: Vidalia onions by Shuman Farms" campaign, partnering up with restaurants around the state to highlight the versatility and flavor of its sweet onions.

Shuman Farms is located down in Reidsville (about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta in Tattnall County), and has grown from a small family farm in the 1980s into a leading producer of sweet onions today. In fact, last year Shuman Farms was named the "official sweet onion" of both the University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University athletic programs!

During the "Sweetest Ingredient" summer campaign, Shuman Farms is teaming up with restaurants around the state to create special dishes featuring Vidalia onions, which will be available to diners for a limited time. Shuman Farms is also pledging to donate 5,000 meals to each chef's local food bank to help "sweeten" the deal. Here in metro Atlanta, both Little Sparrow in Westside Provisions and Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland are taking part in the campaign, among other top restaurants.

And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Murphy's, getting a first taste of the onion-sweetened dish created by executive chef Matt McCarthy!