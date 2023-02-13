Shooting at Summerhill apartments leave man dead, another injured

article

Police are hoping surveillance video can help identify a gunman who shot and killed a man and left another wounded in Atlanta over the weekend.

Officials say the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Saturday near the Victory at Summerhill apartments on the 100 block of Fulton Street SE.

At the scene, responding officers found two men who had been shot. Medics rushed both men to the hospital, where one died.

Investigators believe one victim was hit while running for cover during the gunfire.

Police say they have apprehended a possible suspect, but have not said if they will be charged.

Officials have not released the identity of either of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department