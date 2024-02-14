Victims, suspect in fatal triple shooting in Winder identified

article

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office has officially identified the husband and wife who were killed during a triple shooting on Feb. 8 at a home in the 800 block of Kendall Park Drive in Winder.

The deceased as 64-year-old Michael Alan Alvold and 66-year-old Susan Denise Arvold.

The sheriff's office also identified 35-year-old Cody Donavan Jones as the suspect in the case. Due to injuries he sustained during the incident, he remains hospitalized under guard. Once he is released, he will be formally charged with two counts of malice murder.

A neighbor told FOX 5 they were not surprised by the shooting. Other neighbors described strange behavior by Jones, including walking around in freezing weather dressed only in shorts and t-shirts without shoes.

PREVIOUS STORY: Neighbors describe son's strange behavior after fatal triple shooting in Barrow County

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office also confirmed to FOX 5 that there was a history of violence associated with the home on Kendall Park Drive.

According to court records, Jones stabbed his stepfather last May because "he did not like him." He was granted bond and sent to a mental health facility for 45 days. He was indicted in August for aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of a felony. The current status of that case is unknown.

The investigation continues and more details will be released as they become available, according to the sheriff's office.