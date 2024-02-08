Husband and wife killed, son injured in shooting at Barrow County home, deputies say

A man and his wife were killed, and their adult son was rushed to the hospital following a triple shooting at their home.

The shooting reportedly happened before 5:45 a.m. on the 800 block of Kendall Park Drive in Winder.

Investigators with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office say they arrived after receiving a 911 call and found the bodies of a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. Authorities have said the couple were husband and wife.

A 35-year-old man, the couple's son, was also found with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed that man, who police say was the 911 caller, to a local hospital.

Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspects in custody.

