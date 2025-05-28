Orphaned Bent Tree bear cubs find new home at Dahlonega preserve

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief Two orphaned bear cubs from the Bent Tree community have been safely relocated to the Chestatee Wildlife Preserve in Dahlonega after their mother was illegally shot by a resident. Wildlife officials determined the cubs could not survive in the wild and coordinated efforts to trap and transfer them to the nonprofit sanctuary, which relies entirely on donations. Supporters can contribute to the cubs’ care — including a new enclosure and pond — by donating through Chestatee Wildlife Preserve’s website and noting "Bent Tree Bears."



Two orphaned bear cubs whose mother was illegally killed earlier this month in the Bent Tree community have been safely relocated to the Chestatee Wildlife Preserve in Dahlonega, where they will now be cared for permanently.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What they're saying:

According to Bent Tree Public Safety, the cubs were orphaned after a resident shot the mother bear from a side window of his home on May 15. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the shooter, 35-year-old Landy Sok, admitted to firing a .22-caliber pistol in an attempt to scare the bear away after multiple encounters on his porch. Sok claimed he didn’t see the cubs at the time and didn’t believe the shot would kill the bear. He was later cited for the illegal killing.

The following day, DNR and wildlife officials were contacted and responded to the scene, where they confirmed the mother bear’s death and began efforts to monitor the orphaned cubs.

Over several days, officials monitored the cubs' behavior and survival prospects. It was ultimately determined that their chances of surviving alone in the wild were slim. The cubs were trapped and transported to Chestatee Wildlife Preserve — the same nonprofit facility that took in two other cubs from nearby Big Canoe following the poisoning of their mother three years ago.

While a life in the wild is no longer possible, officials say the cubs will be given the best care available at their new home. The preserve, located less than an hour from Bent Tree, provides lifelong sanctuary to animals and relies entirely on public donations. Supporters are encouraged to contribute to the cubs’ future by donating toward a new enclosure, playground equipment, and pond, which together are expected to cost more than $30,000.

What you can do:

Bent Tree officials expressed gratitude to residents and supporters across Georgia for their concern and compassion. Those who wish to contribute directly to the cubs’ care can visit Chestatee Wildlife Preserve and type "Bent Tree Bears" in the donation note section to ensure funds are directed toward their needs. The preserve plans to share updates about the cubs and will announce when they are available for public viewing.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the bear’s death has concluded with documentation from DNR officers, including body camera footage and statements from Sok. While no external wound was found, officers noted signs of internal injury consistent with a gunshot. A cat food bowl left on Sok’s porch is believed to have attracted the bear.