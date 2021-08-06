Victims pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint during Gwinnett County home invasion, police say

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for two men wanted for a violent armed home invasion last week.

It happened at an apartment located along Fairway Oaks Drive off Steve Reynolds Blvd. around midnight. Gwinnett County police released images from the victims’ home surveillance system in hopes someone will recognize at least one of the men who took his mask off in the middle of the crime.

"They were bold enough to go into somebody’s home at gunpoint and demand money and a safe, so we definitely ask the community to help us so that it doesn’t happen to somebody else," said Officer Hideshi Valle, Gwinnett County Police Department. "The victims stated that they heard a loud bang at the door and when they went downstairs to find out what was going on, they come across two males with guns."

Officer Valle said the two men rushed in after kicking the front door down.

"The males demanded money and they demanded a safe. They kept repeating that throughout the whole incident," the officer said.

The men apparently made the victims get on the ground and pistol-whipped them numerous times all while demanding money and a safe they believed was in the home, police said. The two robbers eventually left with $50 and an iPhone.

"There’s no rhyme or reasons for their actions, breaking into somebody’s home at gunpoint, demanding money, making them get on the floor, taking their mask off, we’re just trying to figure out who they are," the officer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

