Victim identified in fatal multi-vehicle crash near Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody police have identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-285 west early Monday morning.

Victor Dimas-Paniagua, 38, of Doraville, was identified as the victim.

The crash happened just before 4:45 a.m. near Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Six vehicles total were involved in two related crashes.

Crews shut down four lanes, causing backed up traffic all the way to Spaghetti Junction.

There has been no update on the five other victims who were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.