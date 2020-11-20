Vice President Pence headlines rallies for Loeffler, Perdue

With just a little more than six weeks until their January runoffs, Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue got support from one of the biggest names in the GOP.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia Friday to headline what the Georgia Republican Party labeled "Defend the Majority" rallies.

"It is great to be back in the Peach State!" Pence told the crowd gathered outside Chattahoochee Technical College in Canton. "I bring greetings from the 45th President of the United States of America--President Donald Trump!"

The U.S. Senate runoffs between Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock and David Perdue and Jon Ossoff have become national races because they will determine whether the Republican Party holds onto control of the U.S. Senate in January as Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives and the White House.

"Today we are the last line of defense against this country making a change to the left that we won't get to undo for maybe two, three, four, five generations. We cannot let that happen," said Sen. Perdue.

Vice President Pence encouraged conservatives to get out and cast their ballots during early voting, which begins December 14. He also told supporters to "keep the faith" as the Trump campaign continues to fight the results of the election.

"I can tell you as our election contests continue here in Georgia and in courts across the country, I'll make you a promise--we're going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted. We're going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out," Pence said.