Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta: What you need to know

Vice President Kamala Harris is making a stop in Atlanta Wednesdays as part of a short trip across the country to talk about the economy.

Officials with the White House say Harris will land at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport later Wednesday morning.

The vice president's visit comes as part of a concentrated effort by members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet to embark on a two-day, 20-state blitz to highlight economic progress in his first two years in office.

According to reports, the vice president will be highlighting the Biden Administration's investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and looking toward the future.

Harris is expected to take part in an afternoon conversation about the environment at Georgia Tech.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks following a visit with expecting families and caregivers at UCSF Mission Bay on April 21, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Drivers in the area should prepare for delays as Harris and her security team go to and from the airport.

After her stop in Atlanta, Harris is expected to travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota to talk about the Administration's investment in electric vehicles and support for labor unions.

Harris' visit comes a day after Biden's State of the Union in which the president challenged lawmakers to complete the work of his administration on capping insulin costs for all Americans, confronting climate change, raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations, and banning assault-style weapons.

Biden will spend his Wednesday traveling to Wisconsin,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.