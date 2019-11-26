Veteran gets new roof

The holiday season is all about giving back.

Tuesday, the community came together to give back to one local veteran.

Shana Godfred-Cato is a major in the Georgia Army National Guard.

Her husband Phil was injured while serving in the Air Force in the line of duty.

All Roof Solutions in partnership with Beacon Roofing Supply and GAF went to work on their home- installing a new roof!

“It means a ton, um having a new roof with me leaving in the next week means that it's one less thing that I have to worry about while I’m gone, for my husband to have to take care of while he's with the kids by himself and so we're very thankful,” said Cato.