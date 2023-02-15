17-year-old girl found shot inside her NW Atlanta home, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who shot a 17-year-old girl while she was inside her home.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the home on the 3600 block of Venus Place, not far from the Fulton County Charlie Brown Airport.

According to police, the teen was minding her own business inside the home when an unidentified suspect started firing at the house.

At least one of the bullets struck the girl.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. Police say she was alive when she left the scene by ambulance. They have not given an update on her condition.

Detectives from the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to identify the gunman and try to figure out why he or she started shooting at the house.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or any description of a possible suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.