Vendor fatally shoots another at Henry County flea market, police say

The Henry County Police Department said one vendor at a McDonough flea market shot and killed another vendor during an argument on Sunday.

Police said 39-year-old Larry Favors Jr. from Covington is accused of killing a 54-year-old McDonough man, Anthony Williams, on Sunday afternoon at Peachtree Peddler's Flea Market & Antique Centre in McDonough.

Police said a dispute between Favors and Williams, who were vendors with neighboring booths near the entrance to the market, escalated to gunfire.

Police arrested Favors, officials said. He faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward and report information to the police department by calling Detective Blake Parker at 770-288-7574 or by emailing blakeparker@co.henry.ga.us

