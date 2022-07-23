Vehicles caught fire at auto repair shop, DeKalb Fire officials say

DeKalb County Fire officials reported that a few vehicles caught fire at an auto repair shop.

Officials say that the incident occurred on Saturday at the Service 1st Auto Care at 2258 Lithonia Industrial Blvd.

No injuries were reported and at this time, units are working to get the fire under control.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.