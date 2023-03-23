Vehicle strikes, kills toddler in Floyd County driveway

A Georgia toddler is dead after police say the small child was run over by a car backing out of a Floyd County driveway.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home. Floyd County Police say they found the 15-month-old unresponsive at the scene. The child was rushed by ambulance to Floyd Atrium Medical Center, but did not survive the injuries.

Investigators say the mother of the toddler was babysitting for a friend and was helping to a load a child in her friend’s vehicle. The woman’s toddler had somehow wandered behind the vehicle. The friend then put the vehicle in reverse, striking the child, not realizing the child was there, police say.

No charges are expected to be filed.