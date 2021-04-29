Deadly vehicle fire blocks all lanes of I-20 in DeKalb County

article

A fiery accident on Interstate 20 killed one person and blocked all eastbound lanes in DeKalb County Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transporation says the accident happened on I-20 past Candler Road near Columbia Drive.

Emergency personnel have shut down all lanes of the interstate as they work on putting out the fire.

Officials have said that one person is dead at this time. There is no information on what caused the accident or if anyone else is injured.

Currently, they do not know how long it will take the clear the debris.

Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes through the area.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.