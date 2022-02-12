Vehicle crash shuts down Holcomb Bridge Rd. in Roswell

A busy thoroughfare in Roswell closed Saturday evening following a vehicle crash, police confirmed.

According to the Roswell Police Department, Holcomb Bridge Road between Nesbit Ferry Road and Barnwell Road was shut down in both directions due to a traffic accident.

Details on any possible injuries were not immediately available.

No word on when the scene is expected to be cleared.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid the area.

