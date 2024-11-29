Multiple vehicles broken into at Atlanta fire stations on Thanksgiving

article

Police are investigating vehicle break-ins at two Atlanta fire stations on Thanksgiving morning.

Officials say at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Fire Station 1 on Elliot Street. At the scene, the officers met with the victim, who said their vehicle had been broken into through the rear passenger side window.

An hour later, officers were called to another fire station, this time Fire Station 36 on Fairburn Road after crews reported multiple vehicles had been broken into.

Investigators are now working to learn if the two incidents were connected and are searching for potential suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.