Vanilla Ice hosting Fourth of July concert despite COVID-19
AUSTIN, Tx. - It looks like the coronavirus can't cool off this guy.
Vanilla Ice is hosting a live concert this Fourth of July weekend in Austin, Texas.
The concert is happening Friday night at the Emerald Point Bar and Grill.
The event is using a loophole in COVID-19 restrictions since it is considered a restaurant.
The outdoor venue will have 50 percent capacity or about 2,500 tickets.
A lot of fans are responding on twitter asking Ice to cancel the show.