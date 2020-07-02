Vanilla Ice hosting Fourth of July concert despite COVID-19

It looks like the coronavirus can't cool off this guy.

Vanilla Ice is hosting a live concert this Fourth of July weekend in Austin, Texas.

The concert is happening Friday night at the Emerald Point Bar and Grill.

The event is using a loophole in COVID-19 restrictions since it is considered a restaurant.

The outdoor venue will have 50 percent capacity or about 2,500 tickets.

A lot of fans are responding on twitter asking Ice to cancel the show.