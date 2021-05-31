'A bunch of vulgar words and pictures and images': Vandals hit Walton High School

Vandals hit Walton County High School in Cobb County. Vulgar words and drawings, some 5-feet tall, were spraypainted in black on school buildings and the Dudley Fieldhouse.

Photos of the damage were posted on the Walton Raiders Football Facebook page. Photos showed more profanity on the sidewalk and brick walls near the entrance.

Head football coach Daniel Brunner first noticed the damage early Friday morning. It hit him hard.

"Our mission statement is to create the best high school football experience possible. That building is a big part of that and when that stuff happens, you get a little shook," said Brunner.

Unfortunately, a youth football camp was being held, some of the elementary school children saw the explicit words. Coach Brunner's son was one of them.

"My kid was over there, he's a rising 3rd grader, and he saw a bunch of vulgar words and pictures and images," said Brunner.

As soon as word got out about what happened, help was on the way. Cobb County schools maintenance worked to scrub the majority of the paint off, members of the community, alumni, and a local painting company all volunteered to pitch in.

Coach Brunner said after a rough year for everyone they certainly didn't need this. But he's focusing on the spirit and support he's receiving from the community.

"A little gut punch but excited about moving forward and getting this thing going and being out there this fall and trying to be in a more normal situation after going through COVID this last year," said Brunner.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____

