Police investigating homicide after shooting on Clayton County road

article

A deadly shooting in Clayton leaves police with many questions and few answers.

A homicide investigation is underway on the 500 block of Valley Hill Road near Riverdale, Georgia.

Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that they responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found one person shot several times.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

At this time, police have not given any word about arrests connected to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Clayton County Police Department.