Valentine's Day date nightmare: Man runs from police, leaves girlfriend behind in handcuffs

The Valentine’s Day date from hell is how one Georgia woman could describe her outing this past Wednesday.

It seemed to start out okay. A couple was out on the town in Peachtree City. The only problem was the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when the date took a wrong turn. If a date can go wrong, well, one way it can happen is like this.

Valentine’s Day date from hell?

Akevion Bowles, 20, was on a Valentine’s Day date with his girlfriend. Peachtree City Police said he was wanted in Meriwether County for felony charges, criminal gang activity and hindering apprehension of a criminal.

A body camera video released by police shows an officer pulling over the car. The driver appeared to have put the car in park. However, Bowles appears to then put his feet into high gear, running from the car. The date was over at this point as his problems became her problems in a big way.

"Until the scene was secure, she was asked out of the vehicle and placed in handcuffs," said Assistant Chief Matt Myers, Peachtree City Police.

With the help of Senoia police, Bowels was tracked to a wooded area. This memorable date then turned miserable for Bowles, as in painful. After numerous warnings to surrender, police released a K-9 into the woods to aid them in his apprehension.

"He did receive minor injuries in the apprehension," Myers said.

Man arrested while on Valentine’s Day date

Bowles’ girlfriend, as the only occupant in his car, was detained, which police said was standard protocol for a fleeing and wanted suspect.

A K-9 officer was sent into the woods to flesh out a man with an outstanding warrant who ran from Peachtree City police on Feb. 14, 2024. (Peachtree City Police Department)

"Until we could check out her story, and then she was released," Myers said.

Bowles was checked out by medics and released to Meriwether County authorities.

His girlfriend was let go and does not face charges.