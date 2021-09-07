Georgia student facing charges over pride flag attack at school

A teenager in Valdosta is facing charges for allegedly attacking a student who was draped in a pride flag.

Video of the incident was recorded Friday at Lowndes High school.

In the video, which was posted to "The Daily Sneed" on Twitter, a male student in a black shirt runs up to the student who is wearing the rainbow flag.

One of the student's friends tries to ward off the attacker, but he pulls the flag away and forcefully shoves it in the trash before the video cuts off.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says a juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery, and disruption of a public facility for the incident.

Speaking to TMZ, the school's assistant principal Rodney Green said "We take the well-being and safety of our students seriously. Our staff works hard to provide a safe environment where all of our students feel valued."

Green also said that as soon as the administration learned of the incident they investigated, made sure the victim was not hurt, and made sure the other student received consequences as seen in the school's Student Code of Conduct.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.